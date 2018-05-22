The Gujarat Police have detained a constable for allegedly assaulting the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja on Monday after a minor accident involving her car.

The alleged incident occurred at the Saru Section Road in Gujarat’s Jamnagar when Riva Jadeja’s car collided with the bike of constable Sanjay Ahir. “After both vehicles stopped, Ahir allegedly attacked Riva when she stepped out of the car,” Jamnagar Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sejul told the Hindustan Times. “She has received some injuries.”

The officer added that the police department has the begun the process of filing an FIR. “As assaulting a woman is a serious crime, Ahir is likely to face departmental inquiry and suspension,” Sejul said.

A witness claimed that Ahir was brutal with Riva Jadeja. “The policeman mercilessly thrashed Riva and even pulled her hair during an altercation” Vijaysinh Chavda told PTI. “We saved her from his clutches.”

Team India spinner Ravindra Jadeja is currently playing with the Chennai Super Kings team as part of the Indian Premier League.