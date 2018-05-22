The People’s Democratic Party will lodge a protest against the state leadership of its alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party over the derogatory language used by the brother of a BJP MLA, the Rising Kashmir reported on Tuesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday booked BJP MLA Choudhary Lal Singh’s brother, Choudhary Rajinder Singh, after a video purportedly showing him using abusive language against the chief minister was spread widely on social media.

The chief spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party, Mohammad Rafi Mir, told Kashmir News Service that Choudhary Rajinder Singh’s language was extremely objectionable and unacceptable.

State BJP General Secretary Ashok Koul also criticised Rajinder Singh. “Mehbooba is like our sister,” Koul told Rising Kashmir. “Our party gives respect to every women. We condemn the remarks.” He claimed that Rajinder Singh was not a primary member of the party. “We will seek explanation from Lal Singh,” Koul added.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Women has taken suo moto notice of incident, the Greater Kashmir reported.

Choudhary Lal Singh was one of two ministers – the other being Chander Prakash Ganga – who resigned on April 13 amid outrage over their participation in a demonstration in support of an accused in the Kathua case, in which an eight-year-old girl was murdered after allegedly being gangraped in January.