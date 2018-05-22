The police on Tuesday allegedly shot at demonstrators in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district protesting against the operations of Sterlite Copper’s smelter in the area, killing at least one person and wounding six, The New Indian Express reported.

The incident occurred near the district collectorate, where hundreds of residents had gathered even though the administration had imposed prohibitory orders in view of the scheduled protest. The demonstrators set the collectorate office premises on fire in protest against the alleged police firing. They allegedly pelted stones at police officials and damaged police vehicles. They also blocked roads and the railway track. The police responded by firing tear gas shells.

#sterliteprotest people march forward, police run back. protesters gained entry into collectorate. Policemen stationed for security vanished. pic.twitter.com/IwnkUJo0Z1 — Yazhiniyan (@yazh_dtnext) May 22, 2018

For over two decades, activists in Thoothukudi have accused Sterlite of contaminating the region’s air and water resources. Since February, there have been large-scale protests in Thoothukudi, where the Sterlite runs the copper smelter with the capacity to produce 4.38 lakh tonnes of copper anodes per annum, or 1,200 tonnes per day.