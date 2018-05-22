At least 14 police personnel were killed after the Taliban attacked security forces in eastern Afghanistan’s Ghazni province on Monday night, AP reported.

Seven people were killed in Dih Yak district, while seven others were killed in Jaghatu district, Provincial council member Hassan Reza Yusoufi said. Yusoufi added that the police chief and a reserve police commander were among those murdered in Dih Yak.

The head of the provincial council in Ghazni, Latifa Akbari, also confirmed the attack.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attacks. He also claimed that the terrorist organisation had captured the Jaghatu district headquarters and police checkpoints in Dih Yak – a claim the Afghanistan government is yet to confirm or respond to.