The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday recorded former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s statement in a money laundering case involving a cooperative bank, PTI reported. A four-member CBI team reached Rabri Devi’s residence at Circular Road in Patna around 12 noon and left after about 20 minutes, the news agency said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal National General Secretary Bhola Yadav said that the CBI team was at Rabri Devi’s residence to record her statement in connection with the money laundering case against the Bihar Awami Cooperative Bank. A huge amount of demonetised currency notes had allegedly been deposited in the bank after the note ban was announced in November 2016.

A huge amount of defunct currency notes had allegedly been deposited in the bank after demonetisation in November 2016.

The Bihar Awami Cooperative Bank is headed by Anwar Ahmed, a close aide of Rastriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently on provisional bail in a fodder scam case.

Bhola Yadav said Rabri Devi had shown the CBI officers her income tax returns and other documents, which “satisfied the team”. He said the agency officials then left without questioning anyone else at the residence.

In April, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav in a case related to an alleged hotel tender scam. The document also named his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, their son Tejashwi Yadav and 11 others.