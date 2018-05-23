The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court will on Wednesday give an interim order on the ongoing construction of a new copper smelter by Sterlite in Thoothukudi, ANI reported. The court on May 17 reserved its verdict on a petition seeking the closure of the plant.

The Union Home Ministry sought a report from Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday, a day after 11 people were killed in police firing at protestors agitating against Sterlite Copper’s smelter, ANI reported. Although the Tamil Nadu government named nine people who were killed, Governor Banwarilal Purohit put the number at 11 on Tuesday evening. Several protestors were injured.

Meanwhile, security was tightened and prohibitory orders were issued in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. Many businesses in the city are expected to be closed, The Indian Express reported.

Security tightened in #Thoothukudi after eleven people were killed yesterday in police firing during protests against Sterlite industries. Section 144(prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in the city. #TamilNadu #SterliteProtest pic.twitter.com/cyOUFrxCGC — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018

#WATCH Local police in Tuticorin seen with assault rifles to disperse protesters demanding a ban on Sterlite Industries. 9 protestors have lost their lives. #TamilNadu. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/hinYmbtIZQ — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2018

Sterlite Copper released a statement expressing “sorrow and regret” at the incidents during the protest on Tuesday. “The company has appealed to the government and authorities to ensure safety of our employees, facilities and surrounding communities,” the statement said. “Sterlite Copper plant is non-operational.”

It's with great sorrow®ret that we witnessed today's incidents around the protest today at #Tuticorin. The company has appealed to govt&authorities to ensure safety of our employees,facilities&surrounding communities. Sterlite Copper plant is non-operational: Sterlite Copper — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2018

Madras High Court's Madurai bench to today deliver interim order on the ongoing construction of a new copper smelter by #Sterlite industries in #Thoothukudi . 11 people were killed yesterday in police firing during protests against the construction of the new copper smelter — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan will visit Thoothukudi on Wednesday before heading to Bengaluru for the swearing-in of the new Karnataka government. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Working President MK Stalin is also likely to visit the city. He has questioned the role of the state’s chief secretary and asked whether the state government would take action against the police chief.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said the police had to resort to firing to control the situation because the protestors indulged in violence.

For over two decades, activists in Thoothukudi have accused Sterlite of contaminating the region’s air and water resources. Since February, there have been large-scale protests in Thoothukudi where the Sterlite runs the copper smelter with the capacity to produce 4.38 lakh tonnes of copper anodes per annum, or 1,200 tonnes per day.

Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief Kamal Haasan to visit #Thoothukudi first, where 11 people were killed y'day in police firing during protests against Sterlite industries. He will then come to Bengaluru in second half. K'taka CM designate HD Kumaraswamy will take oath in Bengaluru today. pic.twitter.com/gKnZBNYNlo — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018