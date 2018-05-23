Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy was sworn in as Karnataka chief minister on Wednesday evening in Bengaluru. Congress leader G Parameshwara took oath as the deputy chief minister. The Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government will face a floor test in the Vidhana Soudha on Friday.

Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to Kumaraswamy on the steps of the Vidhana Soudha.

This is Kumaraswamy’s second stint as the state’s chief minister. He last held the post between February 2006 and October 2007. He is the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

#FLASH: JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka, administered by Governor Vajubhai Vala. pic.twitter.com/8mdkcbX7dR — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018

Bengaluru: HD Kumaraswamy, his brother HD Revanna, G.Parameshwara, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and other leaders at Vidhana Soudha. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/BHRvIOOrXe — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018

#WATCH Sonia Gandhi meets BSP chief Mayawati at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru; Congress President Rahul Gandhi also present. pic.twitter.com/bFoW1ujDSp — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018

Bengaluru: Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi arrive at Vidhana Soudha for HD Kumaraswamy and G.Parameshwara's swearing in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Ky6yvlaLH3 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018

Bengaluru: Congress' G.Parameshwara takes oath as Deputy Chief Minister of #Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/EMLbiAXM5L — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018

Various political leaders from across the country, including chief ministers Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and N Chandrababu Naidu, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Mayawati, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar attended the ceremony.

Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam working president MK Stalin, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are among some of the Opposition leaders who were not there.

Kumaraswamy’s JD(S), which won 37 Assembly seats out of 222 that went to the polls on May 12, has partnered with the Congress, which has 78 seats, to form the government. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 104 seats, and was invited first to form the government although the Congress and JD(S) together had more seats.

The Congress and the JD(S) then moved Supreme Court against Governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision. The top court then asked BJP’s leader BS Yeddyurappa to prove his majority in the Assembly immediately, but he resigned as chief minister without facing the trust vote.