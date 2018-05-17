state news

Political party leaders welcome Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa’s resignation

Governor Vajubhai Vala is expected to ask Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy to form the government with the help of the Congress.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa | HT Photo

Political party leaders across the country welcomed the resignation of Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Yeddyurappa as chief Minister on Saturday. Earlier on Saturday, Yeddyurappa had resigned before a scheduled floor test in the Assembly.

Governor Vajubhai Vala is now expected to ask Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy to form the government with the help of the Congress. After the Karnataka poll results, Vala had invited the BJP, which won more seats than any other party, to form the government, although the Congress and its ally the Janata Dal (Secular) had more seats.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi thanked Janata Dal (Secular) leaders HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy, and the people of Karnataka for ensuring that the BJP was defeated. “Did you notice that after the entire exercise in Karnataka Vidhan Sabha, the BJP legislators and speaker chose to leave the House before the national anthem?” asks Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in New Delhi. “It shows they can disrespect any institution if in power, both BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have disrespected institutions.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP had failed to subvert democracy in Karnataka. “BJP’s lust for power through foul means stands completely exposed. Will BJP learn any lesson now?” Kejriwal tweeted. “India’s judiciary has risen to the occasion and has safeguarded our democracy.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the resignation as a victory of democracy and the “regional front”. Banerjee said Janata Dal United(Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy invited her for the oath-taking ceremony on Monday.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary alleged that the development was an indicator that the governor’s actions were unconstitutional. “The corrupt and criminal designs of the BJP have been defeated,” said Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel called for Vala’s resignation.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu says all those who believe in democracy are happy with the developments in Karnataka, ANI reports.

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati accused BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to grab every institution in the country “by misusing the central and government machinery,” NDTV reported.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Working President MK Stalin congratulated the JD(S) and the Congress. “Democracy in Karnataka has been saved by the actions of the Supreme Court,” he said. “May this herald the coming together of secular parties for the upcoming elections.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said people who think everyone can be bought should realise there are politicians who do not see politics as a means of earning money. “The Centre should take moral responsibility and resign,” Yadav said.

