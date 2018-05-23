The police on Wednesday registered a case against unidentified people after a cross was found desecrated near a chapel in Raia village in South Goa the night before, PTI reported.

The St Cajetan Chapel committee filed a complaint with the Maina Curtorim police station. Raia village is located around 40 km from Panaji.

Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Arvind Gawas said the case had been filed under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with the defilement of a place of worship, IANS reported.

In July, the police had arrested 50-year-old Francis Pereira for vandalising at least 12 churches and a temple in South Goa. Pereira is currently out on bail.