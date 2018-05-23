The Delhi High Court on Wednesday criticised the Jawaharlal Nehru University for not taking measures to provide a safe working environment for the students who levelled sexual harassment charges against a professor, reported PTI.

“You [JNU] said on the last date that you were setting up a fact-finding committee which will hear them,” said Justice Rajiv Shakdher. “I see a complete turn around as you are saying you do not know who the eight students are and do not call them [to be heard before the committee].” The court said it would issue directions on May 29.

Eight students of the university had filed sexual harassment charges against professor Atul Johri, following which Johri resigned from his administrative role on March 16. Johri was arrested on March 20 and hours later granted bail.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher made the remarks after reading a report submitted by a fact-finding committee set up by the university to probe the alleged sexual harassment charges. The court said the report contained no findings and the panel has not even called the eight complainants or Johri. The report also did not provide details on the steps taken by the university to provide a safe environment for women students.

The university said the fact-finding committee cannot look into the alleged misconduct by the professor or the complaints of sexual harassment as these aspects will be examined by the internal complaints committee. The university said the complaints committee was unable to take up the matters as the complainants refused to appear before it.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for the women students, told the court that her clients did not have any confidence in the internal complaints committee in view of the varsity’s conduct towards them till now.