The Central Bureau of Investigation questioned Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel for nearly three hours on Wednesday night in connection with a CD with sexually explicit content allegedly featuring state minister Rajesh Munat, The Indian Express reported. Munat, who has called the CD fake, had filed a police complaint against Baghel for circulating the clip.

The police complaint, which was filed in October, also named journalist Vinod Verma who was arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly trying to blackmail Munat with the CD. He got out on bail and alleged that he had been framed, likely because the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Chhattisgarh was uncomfortable with his role as a consultant with the Congress. He said that at the time of his arrest, he had been in touch with some top editors to get the story about the video clip published.

The CBI asked Baghel to appear before it at 7 pm in Raipur on Wednesday, according to the summons. After the three-hour questioning, Baghel told The Indian Express that he would cooperate with the CBI. However, he said Chief Minister Raman Singh’s office was involved in the case too, and must be investigated.