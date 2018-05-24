A Central Reserve Police Force jawan was killed and another sustained injuries after an improvised explosive device planted by suspected Maoists detonated in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, PTI reported. Security personnel have initiated a combing operation in Temelwada to capture the suspects.

An unidentified police official said the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action officer, a specialised CRPF unit, was cordoning off a forest area in Pusawada when he came into contact with the explosive. “Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar, belonging to Commando Battalion for Resolute Action officer 206th battalion, was killed in the explosion while constable Manik Tinpare of the same unit sustained minor injuries,” the official said.

The incident follows an attack on a farmhouse owned by a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator by suspected Maoists on Wednesday in Kanker district. No casualties were reported.

On May 20, suspected Maoists blew up a vehicle with an improvised explosive device killing six Chhattisgarh Police personnel in Dantewada.