Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has requested for a two-year grace period to vacate his government bungalow, the Hindustan Times reported. His letter to the state’s estate officer follows the Supreme Court’s order asking six former chief ministers to vacate the government bungalows allocated to them.

The Samajwadi Party founder’s son and party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, had also sought a two-year grace period to vacate his house while citing that he had not found an appropriate house to accommodate the security personnel allocated to him as a former chief minister.

State estate officer Yogesh Shukla said his office has sent Mulayam Singh Yadav’s letter to the law department seeking its advice. “Once the law department’s view is received, the senior Yadav will be informed about the state government’s decision,” Shukla told the Hindustan Times. The estate office is also awaiting the law department’s opinion on Akhilesh Yadav’s request.

On May 7, the Supreme Court struck down Section 4 (3) of the UP Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2016, that allowed former chief ministers to stay in government bungalows. The top court had said that such a legislation was “arbitrary, discriminatory and unsupported by the Indian Constitution”.

“Such laws create a separate class. Once public servants demit office there should be nothing to distinguish them from a common man,” it had added.

On May 17, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Adityanath government had issued notices to at least six former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers, including those from the BJP, to vacate their official bungalows in Lucknow within 15 days. The ministers included Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Kalyan Singh, Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Rajnath Singh.

On May 21, former chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Maywati appeared to have defied the Supreme Court’s order after a signboard declaring the government bungalow allotted to her as a memorial was seen. The sign said the building was now the Sri Kanshiram ji Yadgar Vishram Sthal (Sri Kanshi Ramji Memorial Rest House).