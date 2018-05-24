A Delhi court on Thursday transferred the Sunanda Pushkar death case, in which her husband and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is an accused, to a special court designated to try lawmakers, PTI reported. Tharoor has been charged with abetting his wife’s suicide in January 2014.

“Since he is a sitting member of Parliament, matter is being sent to the special designated court for politicians, that is Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal,” Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh said. He added that the matter would be heard next on May 28.

On May 14, the Delhi Police had charged Tharoor with abetting suicide. The chargesheet concluded that Pushkar killed herself and hence no one has been charged with murder. But it mentioned marital discord as a reason for suicide.

Earlier, Tharoor was questioned by the Delhi Police for hours in connection with the death.

Tharoor had called the chargesheet preposterous. He said he intends to “contest it vigorously” and also questioned the methods as well as motivations of the Delhi Police for arriving at this conclusion after more than four years of investigation.