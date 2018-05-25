Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) were yet to decide if HD Kumaraswamy would be the chief minister for the full-five year term, PTI reported.

“We have not yet discussed those modalities,” Parameshwara, who is also the Karnataka Congress chief, told reporters in Bengaluru. “We are also yet to decide on what portfolios have to go to them and what should be with us, then five-years term – whether they should be or we should also.”

Before taking oath on Wednesday, Kumaraswamy dismissed reports about his party’s agreement with the Congress to head the government for 30 months each. “No such talks have taken place,” he had said.

Parameshwara refuted reports about the party’s legislators being unhappy with the leadership for making him the deputy chief minister. “I have seen reports about [this] only in the media,” he said. “In Congress party, there are several leaders who are capable of becoming deputy chief minister or chief minister....that is the asset of the Congress party. It is left to the party high-command to decide on who has to be given what position in this situation when we are in a coalition government.”

Congress leader DK Shivakumar is among those reportedly unhappy with the party leadership, and he purportedly held a separate meeting with a few legislators. Parameshwara, however, said that all Congress MLAs were together and the alliance would be successful in Friday’s floor test.