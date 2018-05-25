Police in Malaysia said on Friday it had seized cash worth 114 million ringgit (Rs 171.4 crore) and over 400 luxury handbags from several apartments during the investigation into alleged corruption by former Prime Minister Najib Razak, Reuters reported. Razak was questioned on Thursday by investigators for the second time this week.

Razak is embroiled in a multi-billion-dollar corruption scandal. He resisted demands to step down in 2015 despite reports of financial mismanagement at the government-owned company 1Malaysia Development Berhad, and allegations that he received $681 million (Rs 4,425 crore) in his personal bank account. After he lost the elections to his former mentor Mahathir Mohamad on May 9, he was barred from leaving the country and the case was reopened.

A dozen properties, including those owned by Razak, his son and daughter, have been searched since May 18, said Amar Singh, the head of commercial crime division. In raids last week, police seized 72 suitcases of jewels and cash and 284 boxes of designer handbags. A further 150 handbags and several shoes were recovered from the home of Najib’s daughter.

At one empty apartment, officers found 35 bags stuffed with cash in 26 currencies. “We have sat together with bank officials to tally and estimate the total cash seized,” Singh said.