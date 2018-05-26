A 12-year-girl was killed and three people were injured after Cyclone Mekunu hit southern Oman with high winds and rain on Friday, BBC reported. This came after at least five people, including an Indian, were killed and nearly 40 were reported missing in Socotra island in Yemen after the cyclone hit the area.

Cyclone Mekunu made its landfall in Oman’s second city Salalah after it was downgraded to category 1 after losing some of its strength. The tropical storm would weaken further and diminish into a tropical depression before hitting the southern parts of Saudi Arabia, AFP quoted the head of the directorate, Abdullah al-Khoduri, as saying.

Breaking: Tropical Cyclone Mekunu causes destructive winds and flooding to Oman. At 115 MPH winds, Mekunu is the strongest storm to ever hit the country. pic.twitter.com/XJPhVFmqUS — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 25, 2018

Tropical Cyclone Mekunu looks like a disaster movie

pic.twitter.com/CaDc0GUSTW — Brynt (@JohnBrynt) May 24, 2018

Residents near coastal areas in Dhofar and al-Wusta in Oman moved to shelters as winds and torrential rains picked up in the region. Oman authorities announced that the airport will remain closed through Saturday, Reuters reported.

On Thursday, Yemen announced a state of emergency for Socotra and declared the island a disaster zone, BBC reported. Among those missing were three local sailors who were in a ship that capsized off the coast of the island.

The Indian Navy has sent INS Deepak and INS Kochi with humanitarian aid on Friday, the Indian Embassy in Oman said.

In line with India's tradition to be the first responder in a crisis situation in neighborhood, two ships of Indian Navy, INS Deepak and INS Kochi, have sailed from Mumbai yesterday. They have humanitarian aid material on board. They are stand by to assist at Salalah if required — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) May 25, 2018

Cyclone #Mekunu has already dumped nearly 200mm of rain on #Salalah (Oman) last 24hrs, similar amounts expected for Saturday. Devastating flash floods look likely. CF pic.twitter.com/yzk0Iwdaqb — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) May 25, 2018

Video: Tropical Cyclone Mekunu bears down on #Oman.

Praying for the safety of the people there.#CycloneMekunu pic.twitter.com/ecLZzbnXIo — Ahmad Algohbary (@AhmadAlgohbary) May 25, 2018

In India

The lifeguard agency patrolling Goa’s beaches on Friday advised people not to venture out to sea till Sunday because of Mekunu. Drishti Marine said there was a possibility of a surge of waves in the Arabian Sea during high tide in low-lying areas.

The cyclone is likely to cause heavy rainfall along India’s western coast, the India Meteorological Department said. But the system is expected to move away from the Indian coast and “no adverse weather is expected along and off west coast of India and Lakshadweep”, the department added. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into west-central Arabian Sea till Saturday.