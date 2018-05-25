The lifeguard agency patrolling Goa’s beaches has advised people not to venture out to sea till Sunday because of a cyclonic storm Mekunu, NDTV reported. Drishti Marine said there was a possibility of a surge of waves in the Arabian Sea during high tide in low-lying areas.

The cyclone, which is expected to make landfall in Oman near the city of Salalah on Friday afternoon, is also likely to cause heavy rainfall along India’s western coast, the India Meteorological Department said. But the system is expected to move away from the Indian coast and “no adverse weather is expected along and off west coast of India and Lakshadweep”, the department added. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into west-central Arabian Sea till May 26.

The cyclone has been upgraded to a Category 2 storm. It has been named Mekunu, which is a Maldivian name, because it originated northwest of the archipelago. It is expected to make landfall at Salalah between 1 pm (2.30 pm Indian Standard Time) and 4 pm (5.30 pm Indian time), The Times of Oman reported. Weather charts showed wind speeds would range between 148 kmph and 157 kmph.