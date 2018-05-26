A look at the headlines right now:

CBSE announces Class 12 exam results, 83.01% students pass: Meghna Srivastava from Step by Step School in Noida secured the first position. Cobrapost claims Paytm breached users privacy, shared data with PMO; e-wallet firm denies allegation: The documentary showed Paytm’s senior VP Ajay Sharma purportedly claiming that the PMO had asked for the personal data of some users last year. Market regulator SEBI sends notice to ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar over loan to Videocon Group: The CBI is investigating whether ICICI Bank violated any law by sanctioning a Rs 3,250-crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2012. Cyclone Mekunu kills five in Yemen’s Socotra island and a 12-year-old girl in southern Oman: Authorities said the tropical storm would weaken and diminish into a tropical depression before hitting the southern parts of Saudi Arabia. Alliance between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party will pose a challenge in 2019, says Amit Shah: However, the BJP president added, the BJP will beat the Congress in one of its two main UP seats – Rae Bareli or Amethi. 111 infants dead in five months at hospital in Gujarat’s Bhuj, inquiry ordered: The hospital management attributed the mortality rate to delayed reference or malnutrition. Pakistani military summons former ISI chief over book he co-authored with ex-RAW chief: Lieutenant General (retired) Asad Durrani insisted that he had not violated the military’s code of conduct. ‘Mad murderer’ BJP is stabbing anyone coming in its way, says Shiv Sena: The party reiterated that it will fight all the upcoming elections alone. Floating restaurant capsizes near Bandra in Mumbai, all 15 people on board rescued: The floatel, Ark Deck Bar, was set for a final sailing on Friday before closing operations for the monsoon. Trial court’s acquittal order in 2G spectrum is monumental shame to the nation, say CBI and ED: Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta claimed the spectrum allocation scam caused a huge loss to the public exchequer.