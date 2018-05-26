The big news: Noida student tops CBSE Class 12 examinations, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Paytm denied Cobrapost’s allegations of sharing data with PMO, and SEBI sent a notice to ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar in Videocon loan case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBSE announces Class 12 exam results, 83.01% students pass: Meghna Srivastava from Step by Step School in Noida secured the first position.
- Cobrapost claims Paytm breached users privacy, shared data with PMO; e-wallet firm denies allegation: The documentary showed Paytm’s senior VP Ajay Sharma purportedly claiming that the PMO had asked for the personal data of some users last year.
- Market regulator SEBI sends notice to ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar over loan to Videocon Group: The CBI is investigating whether ICICI Bank violated any law by sanctioning a Rs 3,250-crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2012.
- Cyclone Mekunu kills five in Yemen’s Socotra island and a 12-year-old girl in southern Oman: Authorities said the tropical storm would weaken and diminish into a tropical depression before hitting the southern parts of Saudi Arabia.
- Alliance between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party will pose a challenge in 2019, says Amit Shah: However, the BJP president added, the BJP will beat the Congress in one of its two main UP seats – Rae Bareli or Amethi.
- 111 infants dead in five months at hospital in Gujarat’s Bhuj, inquiry ordered: The hospital management attributed the mortality rate to delayed reference or malnutrition.
- Pakistani military summons former ISI chief over book he co-authored with ex-RAW chief: Lieutenant General (retired) Asad Durrani insisted that he had not violated the military’s code of conduct.
- ‘Mad murderer’ BJP is stabbing anyone coming in its way, says Shiv Sena: The party reiterated that it will fight all the upcoming elections alone.
- Floating restaurant capsizes near Bandra in Mumbai, all 15 people on board rescued: The floatel, Ark Deck Bar, was set for a final sailing on Friday before closing operations for the monsoon.
- Trial court’s acquittal order in 2G spectrum is monumental shame to the nation, say CBI and ED: Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta claimed the spectrum allocation scam caused a huge loss to the public exchequer.