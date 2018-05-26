Delhi on Saturday reeled under extreme heat as the maximum temperature rose to 45 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department predicted no relief for Delhi and other states in northwest and central India for the next five days, and the maximum temperature may rise up to 46 degree Celsius, reported The Indian Express.

A heat wave is declared when a weather monitoring station records at least 40 degrees Celsius or more in the plains, 37 degrees Celsius or more in coastal regions, and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more in the hills.

The local meteorological centre said rain and thunderstorm on Wednesday could bring some relief. “While on one hand a western disturbance is approaching, moisture-laden easterly winds will also get stronger next week,” an official of the weather department told the Hindustan Times. “This is expected to create favourable conditions for some rain some time around Tuesday and Wednesday.”

On Friday, the maximum temperature in Delhi touched 43.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average. The minimum temperature was normal at 26.5 degrees Celsius while humidity was between 53% and 23%. Palam, on the other hand, had recorded a maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius. The highest maximum temperature of 47.5 degrees Celsius on Friday was recorded in Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho district.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Friday received pre-monsoon showers. Monsoon is likely to hit the coast on June 1.