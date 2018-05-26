Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took on the Congress for not doing anything for the people in the years that it was in power, ANI reported. The prime minister was addressing a rally in Odisha’s Cuttack city to mark the fourth anniversary of his government.

“It is important to remember the problems the nation was facing four years ago, the atmosphere four years ago,” Modi said. “It is important to remember how much the family, which ruled the nation for 48 years, cared for it.”

He said that the National Democratic Alliance government had won people’s confidence in the past four years by implementing pro-people policies. “Chaos was caused for some when we made strict laws against black money,” Modi claimed. “It made many come together and stand on the same stage, those accused in big scams are coming together now.”

Citing his government’s achievements, Modi said that till 2014 only 39% of the population had access to sanitation facilities. “Today the figure is over 80%,” he claimed. Between 1947 and 2014, six crore toilets were built in the country, the prime minister claimed, “but in last four years 7.5 crore toilets have been made”.

2014 तक देश की 39 प्रतिशत जनसंख्या स्वच्छता के दायरे में थी, आज ये 80 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा हो चुका है। आजादी से लेकर 2014 तक देश में लगभग 6 करोड़ शौचालय थे, लेकिन बीते चार साल में साढ़े 7 करोड़ शौचालय बनाए गए हैं: PM @narendramodi https://t.co/ntlVjFwM7x — narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) May 26, 2018

During his tenure, the time required to receive a passport has been reduced, and the process of filing income tax returns have been simplified and expedited, Modi claimed. “The time needed to register a company has also been reduced,” he said. “The registrations of 2.26 lakh dubious firms have been stopped.”

The prime minister said that development and good governance make for good politics. Criticising the Congress, he asked why the Opposition party had never stressed on pro-poor policies. “Why did not the Congress realise that the poor are not being entertained at banks?” Modi asked. “Why did not the Congress ever see that the lives of poor people also hold value and they also need life insurance?”

Modi said that his government has never hesitated in setting tough goals such as ensuring a home for every poor person in the country by 2022, and doubling the income of farmers by then.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister tweeted that for the government “it is always India first”. The government has taken “futuristic and people-friendly decisions that are laying the foundations of a New India”, he said.

“I bow to my fellow citizens for their unwavering faith in our government,” the prime minister said. “This support and affection is the biggest source of motivation and strength for the entire government. We will continue to serve the people of India with the same vigour and dedication.”