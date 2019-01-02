Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s perceived double standard on the triple talaq matter and the Sabarimala temple issue, as he expressed them in an interview to ANI on Tuesday, drew criticism on social media. Modi said that he supports the triple talaq ordinance criminalising the Islamic practice of instant divorce because it runs contrary to the idea of gender quality. But he said that he opposed women of menstrual age from entering the Ayyappa temple in Kerala’s Sabarimala because it is a matter of tradition.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party government promulgated the ordinance criminalising triple talaq in September and introduced a bill in Parliament last week with the same objective. The same month, the Supreme Court lifted the traditional ban on women between the ages of 10 and 50 from entering the Sabarimala shrine.

#WATCH #PMtoANI on different stand of BJP on triple talaq&Sabarimala: These are two separate things.Most Islamic countries have banned triple talaq. So it is not a matter of religion or faith. It is an issue of gender equality,matter of social justice. It is not an issue of faith pic.twitter.com/EA655dDqTO — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2019

“Most Islamic countries have banned triple talaq,” Modi said. “It is not a matter of religion or faith. Even Pakistan has banned triple talaq.” Meanwhile, he justified his position on the Sabarimala temple debate, citing the dissenting view of Justice Indu Malhotra, the lone woman on the five-judge Supreme Court panel that allowed the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 to the Sabarimala temple. “She [Indu Malhotra] has made the suggestions being a woman,” Modi said. “There is no need to link the view to any political party.”

On Wednesday, two women in their 40s entered the Sabarimala temple and offered prayers. Despite the Supreme Court ruling in September, protestors had prevented women from entering the temple up until now.

Play

Modi’s comments were criticised by many prominent figures on Twitter, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi and National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Many said that if Muslim men could be jailed for deserting their wives, Hindu men leaving their wives should face similar punishment.

When his own faith is in question, it's tradition.When it concerns Muslims, it's a matter of equity. Aap ka faith, faith hai, aur humara...?



If dissent in Sabarimala matters, then what about Nazeer, J's dissent in 3T case?



Modi has an obsessive need to emulate Pak in everything pic.twitter.com/kEweFUkgDc — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 1, 2019

Subtext - one is a Muslim issue & the other isn’t that’s why I am able to tie myself in knots explaining the contradiction of my government’s response. https://t.co/7W730vNf8B — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 1, 2019

Why this gender equality only for Muslim women?Triple talaq which is now invalid by SC when given will mean desertion. If you are giving justice to M women by sending their deserting husbands to jail, why not send wife deserting Hindu husbands to jail too. https://t.co/y5ZeH9tJSp — Whirling Dervesh (@WhirlingDervesh) January 1, 2019

The only relevant question to ask modi on triple Talaq is why do abandoned Hindu women don't get the same protections as Muslim women when there are two million abandoned Hindu women in India and only a few thousand cases of triple talaq. — علي (@brumbyoz) January 2, 2019

Lol. If Modi thinks we should read the minority judge's view on Shabarimala case "minutely" then why not read the minority judgement in triple Talaq case as well? https://t.co/EZHhT76qpd — K (@monteskw) January 1, 2019