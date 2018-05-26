The National Investigation Agency on Saturday said the attack on the Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nagrota in November 2016 was carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad, reported the Hindustan Times. Seven Army personnel, including two officers, were killed in the attack.

The agency said it cracked the case with the arrest of Kupwara resident Syed Muneer Ul Hassan Qadri on Saturday. During interrogation, Qadri said the attack was carried out by the Pakistan-based group.

“The accused revealed that he along with other Valley-based operatives were in touch with the JeM leadership in Pakistan and had received a freshly infiltrated group of three Pakistani terrorists in the Samba sector a day before the attack,” said an NIA spokesperson, according to The Times of India. “They subsequently stayed at a hotel in Jammu and then left the attackers at Nagrota outside the Army camp late at night and proceeded to the Kashmir Valley.”

The attack, carried out on November 29, 2016, also left three militants dead. Huge cache of fire arms, ammunition, explosives and other articles were recovered from the deceased. Documents written in Urdu claiming the incident as “the first instalment in revenge for killing Afzal Guru” were recovered from the militants. It also said the Nagrota attack was the work of “holy warriors fighting for Ghazwa-e-Hind”.

The incident took place two months after the Indian Army launched surgical strikes on militant camps along the Line of Control on September 29.