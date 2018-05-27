A woman six months pregnant said that three men raped her when she was on her way home in Manesar, Haryana after a medical check-up. The 23-year-old lives in Manesar with her husband and two-year-old.

Police said that she told them she has visited ESI Hospital for an examination with her husband on May 21. On their way home, she had told her husband she was uncomfortable on his bicycle, after which she had gotten into an shared autorickshaw. She said she was given some water to drink after which she became unconscious.

A senior police officer said that a case of gangrape was registered, when the woman and her husband filed a complaint on Friday.