Voting began for bye-elections in four Lok Sabha constituencies and nine Assembly seats across 10 states at 7 am on Monday. Another Assembly constituency, Raja Rajeshwari Nagar in Karnataka, will vote for elections on Monday after the polling there was deferred earlier this month. The Election Commission had postponed the voting after nearly 10,000 voter identity cards were confiscated from a flat in Bengaluru’s Jalahalli locality.

The Lok Sabha seats where bye-elections will take place are Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra, Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, and Nagaland’s sole parliamentary constituency.

The Assembly elections will take place in Gomia and Silli constituencies of Jharkhand, Noorpur in Uttar Pradesh, Shahkot in Punjab, Jokihat in Bihar, Chengannur in Kerala, Ampati in Meghalaya, Tharali in Uttarakhand and Maheshtala in West Bengal.

A bye-election in Palus-Kadegaon, Maharashtra, is no more required after the Election Commission declared the Congress candidate Vishwajeet Kadam the unopposed winner after the BJP withdrew its candidate. The bye-poll was also scheduled for Monday as Kadam’s father, Patangrao, had died.

Votes will be counted on May 31.

In Maharashtra’s Palghar, a bye-poll was necessitated after the three-time Bharatiya Janata Party MP Chintaman Vanga died in January after a heart attack. This is a seat reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Tribes.

A bye-election was scheduled in Bhandara-Gondiya after the sitting MP Nana Patole quit the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the Congress in December.

West Bengal: Voting underway at a polling booth in Maheshtala for assembly by-poll pic.twitter.com/wTQal8gFd7 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018

The politically sensitive Kairana seat in Uttar Pradesh will vote again following the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh. His daughter Mriganka Singh is the BJP’s candidate from this constituency. The Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Congress, the Lok Dal and the Nishad Party are supporting Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Tabassum Hasan in an effort to defeat BJP’s Mriganka Singh.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party was the Lok Sabha member from the sole parliamentary constituency in the state, until he quit to contest the Assembly elections in February. This made a bye-election necessary in Nagaland.

#PalgharLoksabhabyelection: People outside a polling booth in Palghar pic.twitter.com/sdbOYadeHj — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018

A bye-election was required in the Gomia Assembly seat after the expulsion of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Yogendra Prasad Mahto after he was convicted in a coal theft case. The other seat in Jharkhand where voting is taking place, Silli, also fell vacant in March after the conviction of JMM’s Amit Mahto in an assault case.

Bye-elections were necessitated in the Noorpur, Maheshtaala, Tharai, Chengannur and Shahkot Assembly seats after the death of their sitting legislators. BJP’s Lokendra Singh Chouhan was the last MLA from Noorpur, Trinamool Congress’ Kasturi Das in Maheshtala, BJP’s Magan Lal Shah in Tharali, Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s KK Ramachandran Nair in Chengannur and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Ajit Singh Kohar from Shahkot.

Karnataka: Voting underway for Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwarinagar legislative assembly seat, visuals from polling booth number 124. #RRNagar pic.twitter.com/WLXgdkCkCL — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018

Voting for #Kairana Lok Sabha by-poll underway; Visuals from polling booth number 29 in Shamli pic.twitter.com/xxuioIEUV3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 28, 2018

In Ampati in Meghalaya, a bye-poll is taking place because former chief minister and Congress MLA Mukul Sangma resigned from this seat in March as he had also won from Songsak. In Jokihat, Bihar, previous MLA Sarfaraz Alam resigned in April after his victory in the Araria Lok Sabha bye-election.

Opposition parties Congress and Nationalist Congress Party have formed an alliance to contest the bye-elections in Maharashtra.