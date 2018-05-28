Three people died and 10 were injured after a fire broke out in a nine-storey commercial building in Goregaon in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, ANI reported. Two employees are still reportedly missing. Cooling operations are under way. The fire was declared under control after seven hours of fire-fighting and rescue operations, the Hindustan Times reported.

The fire broke out at the Technic Plus One building in Goregaon West around 4 pm. It was initially declared a Level 2 fire, but was later classified as a Level 3 fire. Eight fire engines, six tankers and senior fire brigade officials were sent to control the blaze.

Eight firemen had to be treated for smoke inhalation. Two of them are still in hospital, The Hindu reported.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will inspect the building on Monday. Assistant Municipal Commissioner Chanda Jadhav said, “We will have to check our records and carry out an inspection to see if there were any irregularities. We are awaiting a report from the fire brigade.”