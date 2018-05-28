The Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly throwing his six-year-old son in a canal as he was crying and asking for momos, PTI reported on Sunday.

The 31-year-old father threw the boy in the Agra Canal near Khadar Puliya in Jaitpur on Saturday night, the police said. Passersby saw the incident and informed police, after which local divers, the fire brigade and a rescue team were called to the spot. However, it was late at night and the boy’s body was recovered only the next afternoon.

The father, Sanjay Alwi, was under the influence of alcohol, police found during investigation. He is an e-rickshaw driver. The passersby caught hold of him after the incident.

The police have filed a murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against him.