Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his Aam Aadmi Party will contest all the 10 parliamentary constituencies as well as 90 Assembly seats in Haryana in 2019. Kejriwal was speaking at the launch of Mission 2019 in Kurukshetra.

“AAP will fight the elections and form the government in Haryana,” Kejriwal said. “We have to reach each and every village of the state and make them part of the movement. Haryana has otherwise also remained the land of movements. Just like Delhi, the revolution and change will also come here.”

The AAP held a day-long training session for party workers from villages as part of the Haryana Jodo campaign. The workers were given a kit containing a tutorial for the campaign, a list of questions and their answers and a speech for village-level meetings. They were given hand microphones and pendrives containing an audio file of Kejriwal’s speech. The workers were also told to hold meetings in village public spaces every two days.