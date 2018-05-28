Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas has apologised to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in connection with a civil defamation case against him. He sought the withdrawal of the case. Jaitley’s lawyer told ANI that he had accepted the apology.

Vishwas was the only leader against whom the defamation suit was continuing as the Delhi High Court had disposed of the case against the other accused AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after they apologised to Jaitley in April.

On May 3, Vishwas had told the Delhi High Court that his statements against Jaitley were based on information that he received from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In 2015, Jaitley had filed civil and criminal defamation suits against Kejriwal, Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Deepak Bajpai for accusing him of engaging in financial malpractices when he was the Delhi District Cricket Administration’s president.

Vishwas told the Delhi High Court on May 3 that before apologising to Jaitley he wanted to know if Kejriwal had lied about his allegations against the minister being based on documents. Vishwas had said that he was “personally not interested” in going ahead with the case and that he regretted any damage his remarks had caused to Jaitley.

The High Court had then given Vishwas more time to decide on his final statement before disposing of the case. The next hearing is on May 28.