Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said former chief justice Nasir Ul Mulk will take over as interim prime minister until the general elections are held on July 25, Reuters reported. The announcement follows weeks of debate over the selection of an interim prime minister between Abbasi’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Opposition leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah’s Pakistan People’s Party.

Pakistan is set to hold a general election on July 25 to choose representatives for the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies. The tenure of the present government ends on May 31.

“No Pakistani can lift a finger [against] such a name,” Abbasi told reporters. “His role as a caretaker prime minister will be in favour of the country and the democratic process,” he said, according to local newspaper Dawn.

Opposition leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah said Mulk was chosen on the basis of merit. “We took our parties into confidence and decided upon this name.” He further said that he was happy that the government was able to complete its five-year term.

Mulk will head a technocratic government until the election results are declared as the current government and parliament will be dissolved on Thursday. The interim administration usually does not make any major decisions until the new government is elected, reported Reuters.

The election will pit the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party against former cricketer Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, reported The Guardian. The present government was faced with turmoil when Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from the post over corruption charges against him and his family.

Want to congratulate Justice (r) Nasir ul Mulk on being appointed Caretaker PM. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 28, 2018