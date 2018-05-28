The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the results of the Class 10 examinations at 4 pm on May 29. Students can check their results at cbseresults.nic.in. The results will also be available at results.nic.in.

Around 16.88 lakh students took the CBSE Class 10 exams this year, which were conducted from March 5 to April 14.

However, the Class 10 mathematics paper and the Class 12 economics paper were leaked online before the exams. CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal had been informed of one of the leaks via email, but she had said the examination could not be cancelled without verifying the information received. The board then conducted re-examinations in both subjects for students from Delhi and Haryana.

The Class 12 results were announced on Saturday – 83.01% of the students cleared the exams.