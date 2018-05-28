The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the results of the Senior Secondary Education (SSC) or 10th class result 2018 on May 31st, according to several media reports. However, it should be noted that the exact date and time of the CBSE 10th result have not been confirmed officially yet, and that this CBSE result date could simply be speculation.

Earlier, too, there was speculation of the CBSE 10th result date. Then, it was reported that the CBSE results were expected to be declared during the last week of May.

Around 16.88 lakh students took the CBSE 2018 10th exam this year, and once the result is declared, students will be able to check them at cbseresults.nic.in. The results will also be made available at results.nic.in.

The CBSE 10th class examination was conducted from March 5th to April 14th this year. With the exams, there were reports that the CBSE 10th Maths paper was leaked on social media, but the board decided not to conduct a re-exam for the paper as the 10th exam is part of internal segment.

Here is how to check CBSE 10th class 2018 result

Log on to the official CBSE result website. Click on the link for the CBSE 10th result. You will find it on the home page. Enter and submit the requested details. Your marks will be displayed and you can print them out.

This year, the CBSE has collaborated with Microsoft to make it easier for student to access their CBSE results. Students will have to download the SMS Organizer App from the Google Play Store. More details on how to use the app in order to check the CBSE 10th result can be found here.

Apart from the leak in class 10 Maths paper, the class 12 economics papers were also leaked. In this case, however, the board decided to conduct a re-exam. The board also confirmed that the retest would not affect the release of the CBSE 12th result, which was declared on May 26th. The board registered a pass percentage of 83%.