Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Monday said that India is ready for talks with Pakistan, but with a “caveat”. “Terror and talks cannot go together, be it post-elections or even before,” she said according to ANI.

About Pakistan’s move to integrate the Gilgit-Baltistan province into the federal structure of the country, Swaraj said Islamabad was trying to distort history. “Only thing thing I felt was, ‘Look who’s talking’.” Swaraj was speaking to reporters after the release of a book on the achievements of the Ministry of External Affairs over the past four years.

India had summoned the Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah on Sunday after Islamabad’s move on Gilgit-Baltistan. “It was clearly conveyed that the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir which also includes the so-called ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’ areas is an integral part of India by virtue of its accession in 1947,” according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

On the military standoff at Doklam near Sikkim, Swaraj said the “status quo is continuing”. In June 2017, India and China were locked in a diplomatic standoff after both nations maintained that troops from the other country had transgressed into their territory in the Doklam area.

She also refuted Congress’ allegations that India’s relations with Russia have deteriorated. “[It’s] only recently [that] Prime Minister Narendra Modi and [Russian] President Vladimir Putin held a successful informal summit,” she said. Modi had met Putin last week in Sochi, Russia to discuss bilateral matters.

On the extradition of businessman Vijay Mallya, Swaraj said that Modi told British Prime Minister Theresa May that it is not right for courts in the United Kingdom to ask about conditions in Indian jails. “These are the same prisons where they [the British] jailed our leaders like [Mahatma] Gandhi and [Jawaharlal] Nehru,” she said.

