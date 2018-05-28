The Pakistan Army on Monday ordered a formal court of inquiry into the revelations made by the former Inter-Services Intelligence chief Lieutenant General (retired) Asad Durrani in his book The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace, reported The Express Tribune. Durrani co-authored the book with former Research and Analysis Wing chief Amarjit Singh Dulat and Indian journalist Aditya Sinha.

The book is a series of discussions between the two former spy agency chiefs and Sinha on a range of topics, including the Kashmir matter.

A press release issued by the Pakistan military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday that a “competent authority” has been approached to place Durrani’s name under the Exit Control List, prohibiting him from leaving the country.

Durrani was summoned to the Pakistani Army’s General Headquarters on Monday for violation of the military code of conduct. However, it is not clear which statements attributed to Durrani in the book are considered a violation of the code of conduct, reported Dawn.

Durrani on Saturday tweeted, “I have not violated any code of conduct and I am sure Army will agree with me.”

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party senator Raza Rabbani had criticised Durrani for working with Indian officials to write the book.