Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah had no right to interfere in the state’s administrative matters, The Indian Express reported. Naidu was commenting on Shah’s claim that the state government had not started the construction of its capital Amaravati even though the Centre had released funds. Shah had said that the fund utilisation certificates given by the state were false.

“Who is Amit Shah to say whether [utilisation certificates] are authentic or not?” Naidu said. “It is between the state and central government. Let the Union minister concerned or the prime minister say it. Let NITI Aayog say that the certificates are false. We will respond then. Why is Amit Shah interfering in administration matters?”

He also said the Centre had not spent enough on Andhra Pradesh, The New Indian Express reported. “They claim they are doing everything for the state,” Naidu said. “The fact is they are not giving the funding promised in the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act. The Centre can spend Rs 1 lakh crore on the Delhi metro rail project and Rs 98,000 crore on Dolera city in Gujarat, but they only give Rs 1,500 crore to Andhra Pradesh for building its new capital city.”

Naidu alleged that the BJP was conspiring with the YSR Congress Party to malign the Telugu Desam Party government. “In spite of all its conspiratorial politics, the BJP will not get a single seat in Andhra Pradesh,” Naidu said. Assembly elections will take place in Andhra Pradesh in 2019.

Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party has been at odds with the BJP-led Centre over the latter’s rejection of the demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh. The party pulled out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in March and moved a no-confidence motion against the Centre for failing to grant Andhra Pradesh special category status.