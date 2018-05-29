The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the results of the Class 10 examinations on Tuesday. Students can check their results at cbseresults.nic.in. The results will also be available at results.nic.in.

Around 16.88 lakh students took the CBSE Class 10 exams this year, which were conducted from March 5 to April 14. Girl candidates recorded a pass percentage of 88.67% and boys secured 85.32%.

Prakhar Mittal from Gurugram, Rimzhim Agrawal from Bijnor, Nandni Garg from Shamli and Sreelakshmi G from Cochin secured the first position with 499 marks out of 500.

The CBSE exams this year were mired in controversy. The Class 10 mathematics paper and the Class 12 economics paper were leaked online before the exams. CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal had been informed of one of the leaks via email, but she had said the examination could not be cancelled without verifying the information received. The board later decided against conducting the Class 10 mathematics examination again.

The Class 12 results were announced on Saturday – 83.01% of the students cleared them.

Prakhar Mittal from Gurugram, Rimzhim Agrawal from Bijnor, Nandni Garg from Shamli & Sreelakshmi G from Cochin, all scored 499 marks out of 500 to top CBSE Class 10th Examination pic.twitter.com/BjYnKjQHRf — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2018

CBSE Class 10 results for 2017-18 declared — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) May 29, 2018

A statement by the board said that 3,480 of the 3,760 students that appeared for the examination in the differently-abled category had passed.