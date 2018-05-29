Seven people, including three minors, were arrested for allegedly mocking a man dressed as goddess Kali and then killing him in Southeast Delhi’s Okhla Industrial Area, The Hindu reported on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east) Chinmoy Biswal said police teams identified the man as 22-year-old Kalu alias Kalua, who lived near a temple in Kalkaji.

An unidentified police officer said that last Wednesday, around 2 am, the accused saw Kalua approaching, dressed in a black salwar suit and wearing anklets. They mocked him, argued with him and then finally beat him up. A member of the group, who is a college student, stabbed Kalua on his chest, face and head with a knife, reported The Times of India.

The police later found Kalua’s body on the Ma Anandmayee Marg. They filed a First Information Report and two teams were formed to investigate the case.

Biswal said Kalua was a devotee of goddess Kali who used to dress like her, especially on Tuesdays and Saturdays, reported The Hindu. On Sunday, police received information that a group of men were involved in the murder. They subsequently arrested a suspect, Naveen. Two minors were also taken in for questioning.

“When interrogated, they broke down and confessed to the crime,” said Biswal, adding that the suspects revealed the names of their accomplices. Based on this information, the police three other men – Aman Kumar Singh, Mohit Kumar, Sajal Kumar Maheshwari – and two more minors.