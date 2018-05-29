Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad officer Rajesh Sahni was found dead at his office in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area on Tuesday. The police suspect that the officer, an assistant superintendent of police, shot himself with his service revolver.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh said Sahni was one of the state’s most promising officers. “The reasons of his suicide are still being ascertained,” OP Singh said. “Our prayers with the family. May his soul rest in peace.”

An initial inquiry into the incident indicated that Sahni was at his office despite Tuesday being his day off, News18 reported.

Sahni’s death follows the suicide of top Mumbai police officer Himanshu Roy on May 11.

More details are awaited about Tuesday’s incident.