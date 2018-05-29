The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against airline company AirAsia’s Chief Executive Officer Tony Fernandes and others for allegedly violating the rules for securing international flying licences, PTI reported on Tuesday. Fernandes allegedly lobbied government servants to change the regulatory policies.

“A case has been registered against Fernandes and some other unidentified persons linked to the firm [AirAsia] on the allegation of violation of 522 rules in the international aviation sector,” CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur

told IANS on Tuesday.

An airline company needs five years of experience and 20 aircraft to become eligible for the licence. Fernandes, Travel Food owner Sunil Kapoor, AirAsia Director R Venkatraman, aviation consultant Deepak Talwar, Singapore-based SNR Trading’s Director Rejendra Dubey and some unidentified public servants have been accused of breaking this rule. They are also accused of not following the Foreign Investment Promotion Board’s rules.

The CBI also conducted searches at six properties belonging to the Malaysian carrier in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru on Tuesday.