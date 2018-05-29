The Kerala Police on Tuesday arrested the father, brother and three other relatives of a woman for allegedly abducting and killing her husband. Kevin Joseph, a Dalit Christian, was found dead on May 28, just three days after he married Neenu.

Kannur Superintendent of Police G Sivavikram confirmed to The News Minute that Neenu’s brother Shanu Chacko and father Chacko surrendered at the Karikkottakary police station. “Both Shanu and his father Chacko are in our custody now,” said Sivavikram. “They are being taken to the court. It is not appropriate for me to divulge further details at this point.”

According to the police, 14 people are accused of abducting and murdering Kevin. On Monday, the police took three people into custody.

Neenu and Joseph got married on May 24 against the wishes of her family. On Sunday, he was dragged out of his relative’s house where he was hiding. The abductors drove the duo around in a car before releasing the relative. On Monday morning, Joseph’s body was found in a canal near Thenmala area in Kollam city.

The Kerala government suspended Gandhi Nagar Station House Officer MM Shibu and transferred Kottayam District Police Chief VM Mohammed Rafik after the incident, reported The Hindu. The government’s action came after various Dalit organisations and workers of United Democratic Front staged a protest.

The Kerala Human Rights Commission said it could be a case of honour killing, and asked the state police to submit a report in three weeks, according to The Indian Express.