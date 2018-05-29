At least seven people were killed and several others injured when a state-owned bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in Telangana’s Karimnagar district on Tuesday morning, reported PTI. As many as five people were severely wounded.

Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy told The Hindu that the truck hit the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus head-on while trying to overtake a lorry. The truck also hit two motorcycles before coming to a halt, reported The News Minute.

The bus was travelling from Huzurabad to Karimnagar and had made a stop at Chenjerla village when the accident took place.

Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajender visited the accident site and said that the state government would bear all the costs of treatment for the injured.

This is the second major accident in less than a week in Telangana. On Saturday, 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured in an accident involving four vehicles in Siddipet district.