Mangaluru came to a standstill on Tuesday as torrential rain lashed the city. According to the District Collector TG Guruprasad’s office, the city received 48.9 mm of rain till Tuesday morning, reported The News Minute.

Many low-lying areas in the city were inundated. The major localities that were flooded were Kodialguthu, Kottara Chowki, PVS, Kadri Kambala, Panjimogeru, Adyar and Yekkuru. Most of the roads were water-logged, leading to traffic snarls. Trees and electric poles were uprooted in several areas, The Times of India reported.

Fisherpeople have been asked not to venture into the sea. The Dakshina Kannada administration has declared a holiday for educational institutions on Wednesday.

An Air India flight, an Air India Express flight and one SpiceJet aircraft were diverted from Mangalore International Airport, ANI reported.

Two people have died due to the rains so far. On Sunday night, Praveen D’Souza of Nelyadi village in Puttur died after lightning struck him. A 62-year old woman, Mohini, of Udaya Nagar area was killed after the compound wall of her house collapsed on her.

Monsoon hit the Kerala coast on Tuesday. In its weather bulletin for the week, the National Weather Forecasting Centre has predicted heavy to very heavy rain from till June 2 in Kerala and coastal Karnataka region. Since Mangaluru is next to the Arabian Sea, high tide is preventing rainwater from draining out to the sea, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner S Sasikanth Senthil told The Hindu.