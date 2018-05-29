Bureaucrat Pankaj Saran was on Tuesday appointed deputy national security adviser for a period of two years, PTI reported. Presently, he is the Indian ambassador to Russia.

Before his deputation in Moscow, Saran was the Indian envoy to Bangladesh from March 2012 to December 2015. A 1982 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, Saran also held the post of the joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Officer from 2007 to 2012.

Saran replaced Rajinder Khanna, who was appointed to the post in January. Before Khanna’s appointment, the post had been lying vacant since 2014, reported Times Now.