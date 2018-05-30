A Special Investigation Team of the Karnataka police on Tuesday arrested four people for conspiring to kill rationalist and Kannada writer KS Bhagwan. The four suspects are believed to be associates of Naveen Kumar, a suspect in the Gauri Lankesh murder, Deccan Herald reported.

In September 2015, a Bajrang Dal leader had posted hateful tweets and threats against Bhagawan just hours after Kannada scholar MM Kalburgi was shot dead.

Thirty-seven-year-old Kumar was arrested on February 18 for illegal possession of bullets. The Special Investigation Team is set to file a charge sheet against Naveen Kumar on Wednesday, reports said. The 90-day deadline for filing a chargesheet ends on June 9.

Upparpet Police have identified the suspects as Praveen, Amit Degwekar, Manohar Dundappa Evade and Amol Kale, The Hindu reported. Police had said that Praveen was a close associate of Naveen Kumar. The police are investigating if the suspects were involved in the Gauri Lankesh murder case. “We will probe their possible role eventually,” Special Investigation Team officer MN Anucheth told The Hindu.

The Gauri Lankesh murder case

Lankesh was shot dead outside her house in Bengaluru’s RR Nagar locality on September 5. The police suspect that Kumar may have taken the unidentified gunmen to the writer and editor’s home. Kumar, purportedly a member of the Hindu Yuva Sena, is believed to have talked to his friends about his connection with Lankesh’s murder.