Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the recent terror attacks in Indonesia that led to the deaths of at least 13 people and said “India stands resolutely with Indonesia in the fight against terror”. He is on the first leg of his five-day tour to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

“India and Indonesia are friendly maritime neighbours with deep civilisational links,” Modi said in a tweet soon after landing in Jakarta on Tuesday. “This visit will further the convergence of our political, economic and strategic interests.”

Modi thanked Indonesian President Joko Widodo for welcoming him on his first visit to Indonesia. “The India-Association of South East Asian Nations partnership is such an important power that can become a guarantee of peace not only in Indo-Pacific region but also beyond it,” Modi said.

“For the development of Indo-Pacific region, we [India and Indonesia] have agreed to the same shared vision,” he added. “India’s Act East Policy and the vision of SAGAR [Security and Growth for all in the Region] matches President Jidodo’s Maritime Fulcrum Policy.”

On Wednesday Modi and Widodo signed 15 Memorandums of Understanding in various fields such as defence, scientific and technological cooperation, railways and health.

Modi visited the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in Jakarta and is scheduled to address the Indian community in the country later on Wednesday.

