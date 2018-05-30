Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has passed a law to criminalise sexual harassment, state media reported on Wednesday. Under the new law, a person convicted of sexual harassment may be jailed for up to five years and fined a maximum of 3,00,000 riyals (approximately Rs 53 lakh).

The law also criminalises incitement to sexual harassment as well as “false complaints”, BBC reported. It preserves the anonymity of the complainant. “[It is] a very important addition to the history of regulations in the kingdom,” said Shura Council member Latifa al-Shaalan, according to the Reuters. “It fills a large legislative vacuum, and it is a deterrent.”

The legislation now needs a royal decree to become law, Arab News reported. “[The legislation] aims at combating the crime of harassment, preventing it, applying punishment against perpetrators and protecting the victims in order to safeguard the individual’s privacy, dignity and personal freedom which are guaranteed by Islamic law and regulations,” a statement from the Shura Council said.

The move is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s liberalisation drive. Earlier, the kingdom has lifted the ban on women driving, ban on cinemas, allowed mixed-gender concerts and curbed the powers of the religious police.