A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Wednesday held five persons, including a former deputy inspector general of the Border Security Force and a former deputy superintendent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police guilty in a case related to sexual exploitation of minors, PTI reported.

In 2006, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had recovered CDs showing Kashmiri minors being sexually exploited. The minors were allegedly forced into prostitution and sent to top police officials, bureaucrats, politicians and surrendered militants.

On Wednesday, former BSF Deputy Inspector General KC Padhi, former Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ashraf, Maqsood Ahmed, habir Ahmad Langoo and Shabir Ahmad Laway were convicted in the case. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on June 4.

Judge Gagan Geet Kaur acquitted two other accused, including former Jammu and Kashmir Additional Advocate General Anil Sethi, CBI prosecutor KP Singh said.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who was the chief minister in 2006, had resigned when his name figured in the case, but Governor NN Vohra rejected his resignation.