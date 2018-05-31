The process of counting of votes began on Thursday to declare the results of bye-elections in four Lok Sabha constituencies and 10 Assembly seats across 11 states.

The Lok Sabha seats where bye-elections were held on Monday are Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra, Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, and Nagaland’s sole parliamentary constituency. The Assembly bye-elections were conducted in Gomia and Silli constituencies of Jharkhand, Noorpur in Uttar Pradesh, Shahkot in Punjab, Jokihat in Bihar, Chengannur in Kerala, Ampati in Meghalaya, Tharali in Uttarakhand, and Maheshtala in West Bengal.

Apart from the bye-elections, polls were also held at Raja Rajeshwari Nagar in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru, where polling was deferred earlier this month after nearly 10,000 voter identity cards were confiscated from an apartment.

Repolling was held at 73 booths in Kairana, 49 booths in Bhandara-Gondiya, and one polling station in Nagaland on Wednesday following several complaints of faulty voter-verified paper audit trail during Monday’s bye-election.

In the politically sensitive Kairana seat, where bye-elections were held after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh, 54.17% of the electorate voted. Hukum Singh’s daughter Mriganka Singh is the BJP’s candidate. A bye-election was scheduled in Bhandara-Gondiya after sitting MP Nana Patole quit the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the Congress in December.

The bye-election in Noorpur, which was necessitated after the death of MLA Lokendra Singh Chouhan of the BJP, saw 61% voter turnout. In Maharashtra’s Palghar, a bye-poll was necessitated after the three-time Bharatiya Janata Party MP Chintaman Vanga died in January after a heart attack. This is a seat reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Tribes.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party was the Lok Sabha member from the sole parliamentary constituency in the state, until he quit to contest the Assembly elections in February. This made a bye-election necessary in Nagaland.