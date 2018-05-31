Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Pandurang Pundalik Fundkar died on Thursday following a cardiac arrest at Mumbai’s Somaiya Hospital, PTI reported. He was 67.

Fundkar was the president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Maharashtra unit between 1991 and 1996. He represented Akola parliamentary constituency three times. He was elected as member of Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha from Khamgaon in 1978 and 1980. He was also the the leader of Opposition in the legislative council.

Fundkar, a legislator from Buldhana, was sworn in as cabinet minister on July 8, 2016.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the Maharashtra minister’s death. “He made an invaluable contribution towards building the BJP in Maharashtra,” Modi said on Twitter. “He was also at the forefront of serving the farmers of the state. My thought are with his family and supporters.”

