A mob in Mon district of Nagaland on Wednesday assaulted a man accused of raping a 13-year-old tribal girl on several occasions, NDTV reported. The man was stripped, paraded naked and beaten up by the mob in a remote village in the district.

The accused, identified as Rahul Sen, had allegedly raped the girl on at least three occasions, the Hindustan Times reported. The matter came to light after she complained of an illness and was taken to a hospital, where a medical check up confirmed that she was raped.

After the girl said Sen had sexually assaulted her, local residents beat him up. The police soon arrived at the spot and rescued him from the mob and took him into custody. Sen sustained grievous injuries in the attack and was treated at a hospital.

Sen, a resident of Sonari in Upper Assam’s Charaideo district, worked as a salesman in a local watch store.

A case of rape has been registered under the Prevention Of Children Against Sexual Offences Act, NDTV reported quoting the police.

In March 2015, a mob broke into the Dimapur central jail and dragged out an alleged rapist before lynching him in full public view.